iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stock Holdings Lifted by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,512 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,582,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,984,000 after acquiring an additional 193,517 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,239,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,538 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,593,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,030,000 after buying an additional 210,011 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.69.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.