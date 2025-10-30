Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Sells 575 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,065,000 after acquiring an additional 692,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,344,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,676,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,387,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.3%

GE opened at $313.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.52. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $316.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.