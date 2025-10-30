iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,582,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,517 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $632,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,373 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,245,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,689 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.69. The stock has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

