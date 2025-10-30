Shorepath Capital Management LLC Sells 3,871 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Shorepath Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 10.4% of Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $389.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $53.28.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Phillip Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

