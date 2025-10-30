Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,437,460 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,437,460 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Comcast were worth $80,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,165,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $112,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,946 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 357,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 341,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Comcast by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,878 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Arete decreased their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.52.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

