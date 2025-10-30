Field & Main Bank Sells 395 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Field & Main Bank cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,564,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after purchasing an additional 717,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.