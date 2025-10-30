Field & Main Bank Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.6% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 524,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,812,000 after buying an additional 52,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after buying an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $308.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.70. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $319.35. The company has a market cap of $288.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

