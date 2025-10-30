MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 856.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,164,000 after buying an additional 17,957,928 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Pfizer by 43.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after buying an additional 15,758,846 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $389,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 51.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,407,000 after buying an additional 9,041,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,257,004,000 after buying an additional 4,629,976 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.