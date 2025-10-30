Spinnaker Trust Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 27,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 154.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,104,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after buying an additional 1,886,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,234,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,167,000 after buying an additional 195,624 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 152,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $24.32 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

