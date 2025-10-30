Atria Investments Inc Has $31.98 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,012 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,586,075.95. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,525,280 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

