World Investment Advisors Buys 1,286 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 66.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 82.4% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE NVS opened at $121.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.01. The company has a market capitalization of $257.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $133.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday. Cfra set a $126.00 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

