Savvy Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,299,450,000 after buying an additional 2,463,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 57.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,251 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Netflix by 37.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,898,496,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,100.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $747.77 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,199.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,192.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,341.12.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

