Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 44 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after buying an additional 304,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after buying an additional 53,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after buying an additional 356,617 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,089,765,000 after buying an additional 148,675 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,341.12.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $1,100.41 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $747.77 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $466.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,199.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,192.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

