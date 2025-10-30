Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $65,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $38,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Shares of UNP opened at $216.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.62 and its 200-day moving average is $224.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

