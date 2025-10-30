Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at $128,266,872.80. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.27, for a total transaction of $1,529,556.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,352,142.40. This trade represents a 14.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 96,011 shares of company stock worth $50,309,042 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $537.59 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $192.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.96 and a 200-day moving average of $498.01.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

