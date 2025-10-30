Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 121.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 641.0% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.2% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $405,874,000 after acquiring an additional 86,215 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,989.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 125,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NOC opened at $584.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $594.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.64.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.