Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Viawealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $248.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.13 and its 200-day moving average is $276.58. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,374 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

