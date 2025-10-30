Advisory Alpha LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 121.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 641.0% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.2% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $405,874,000 after acquiring an additional 86,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,989.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 125,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $584.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.64. The firm has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

