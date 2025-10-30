One Day In July LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $83.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2563 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.