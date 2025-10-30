Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $146.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $228.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.