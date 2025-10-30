Hantz Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total transaction of $3,213,456.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,162,642.46. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,075.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,406.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,386.27. The company has a market capitalization of $164.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 19.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 price objective on Booking in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 target price (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booking from $5,443.00 to $5,523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,132.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.