Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $328,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $275.20 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,769 shares of company stock valued at $50,297,667. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

