Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in AbbVie by 10.8% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $231.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $225.24 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $397.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

