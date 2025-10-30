One Day In July LLC Has $617,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

One Day In July LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 197,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,229,000 after acquiring an additional 40,641 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 4,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $311,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $363.00 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $403.30. The firm has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.68.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

