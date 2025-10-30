HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,053,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $897,185,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $408,780,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,193,000 after buying an additional 225,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $874,318,000 after buying an additional 216,556 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $782.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $771.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $687.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $236.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. HSBC raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $779.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.