Motco Has $366,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Motco cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 81,851 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,564,145,000 after buying an additional 1,774,772 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $228,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 269,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,402,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

