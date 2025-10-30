Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $426.66 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.50.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. HSBC lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.29.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

