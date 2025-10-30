FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $356.05 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.64.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

