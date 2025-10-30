Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,360 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 185,957 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $5,045,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $141.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.77 and a 200-day moving average of $132.04. The stock has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.73 and a 52-week high of $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

