Reviewing American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Express and Pearl Diver Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 14.97% 33.41% 3.68% Pearl Diver Credit N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

American Express pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pearl Diver Credit pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.0%. American Express pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Express has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Express and Pearl Diver Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 1 14 9 0 2.33 Pearl Diver Credit 0 0 0 1 4.00

American Express currently has a consensus target price of $332.65, suggesting a potential downside of 7.08%. Pearl Diver Credit has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.15%. Given Pearl Diver Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pearl Diver Credit is more favorable than American Express.

Risk and Volatility

American Express has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pearl Diver Credit has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Express and Pearl Diver Credit”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $65.95 billion 3.74 $10.13 billion $14.90 24.03 Pearl Diver Credit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Pearl Diver Credit.

Summary

American Express beats Pearl Diver Credit on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. The company’s products and services include credit card, charge card, banking, and other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. It also provides merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. In addition, the company operates lounges at airports under Centurion Lounge brand name. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, affiliate marketing, customer referral programs, third-party service providers and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pearl Diver Credit

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

