Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Acquires 823 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,217 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 3.3% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.95.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,102 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,855. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

