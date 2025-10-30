Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $2,857,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 13.7% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 60.3% in the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.32.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $369.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.62. The company has a market capitalization of $141.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.