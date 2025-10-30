Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,996 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 0.4% of Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.85 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

