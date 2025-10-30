CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Purchased by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 52.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383,870 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in CocaCola by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,619 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

CocaCola Stock Down 2.6%

CocaCola stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

