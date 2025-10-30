Assetmark Inc. Has $307.73 Million Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,633,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,799 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $307,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 412.1% during the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 217.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $30.25 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

AT&T Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE T opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

