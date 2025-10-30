iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $491.71 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $493.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $463.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

