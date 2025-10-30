Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,124.17.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,526,684.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,594,950.60. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 17,980 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,017 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $911.75 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of 114.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $920.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $946.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

