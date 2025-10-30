Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,508,000 after acquiring an additional 765,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after acquiring an additional 682,203 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $810.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $767.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $935.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $775.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $770.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $938.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.