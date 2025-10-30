Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Reduces Position in BlackRock $BLK

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $1,296,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 44.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,025,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.6% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLK opened at $1,098.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,138.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,059.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,299.29.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

