Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,940 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 2,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 4.8%

VST stock opened at $199.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 714,269 shares of company stock worth $146,232,604. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Melius began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Melius Research upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.93.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

