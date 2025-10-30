HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $97.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

