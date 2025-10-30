iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6%

EFA opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average is $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $95.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.