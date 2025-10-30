iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

