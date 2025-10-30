Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,457 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $94,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.92.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $537.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.01. The company has a market capitalization of $192.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,147,227.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $193,595.79. This represents a 95.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 96,011 shares of company stock worth $50,309,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

