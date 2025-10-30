Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 4,882 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2025

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMFree Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 337,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 175,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 404,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,720,000 after purchasing an additional 125,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 140,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $146.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

