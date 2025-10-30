Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 4,882 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 337,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 175,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 404,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,720,000 after purchasing an additional 125,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 140,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $146.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

