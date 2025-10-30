Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,404 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 251,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 66.8% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE BAC opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.