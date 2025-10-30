Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 6,902 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 585,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

