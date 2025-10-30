Emerald Advisers LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of ORCL opened at $275.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $784.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

