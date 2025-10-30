Atria Investments Inc Has $15.90 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $15,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% in the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.67.

PH stock opened at $774.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $753.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $702.25. The stock has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $784.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,060. This trade represents a 36.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

