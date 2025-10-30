Amalgamated Bank Has $33.07 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $33,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 201.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 23.5% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $577.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $609.33 and its 200 day moving average is $537.88. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.05, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research set a $740.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $710.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.07.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

